loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar - XJ 6 series III Sovereign - 1984

Compare this car
View Auction
€7,000 - €9,100 (£6,241.20 - £8,113.56)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Jaguar XJ 6 series III from 1984 with Dutch license plate. The car has good lacquer and has a 4.2 liter 6 cylinder engine, a Borg Wanner 66 automatic, electric windows and door mirrors, new 'duck skin’ roof upholstery, cruise control, a Nardi sport steering wheel, stereo radio, central locking and towbar.Recent major service and battery replaced.Make: JaguarModel:XJ 6 series III SovereignProduction year: 01-04-1984Paint colour: Steel BlueOdometer reading: 211.098 kmOptions: allEngine: 4.2 liter 6 cylinderFuel: petrol/LPGUpholstery; Connolly Leather in cognacTransmission: automaticDrive: rear wheelsDutch MOT valid until: noneThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Holten, Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224233
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Jaguar - XJ 6 series III Sovereign - 1984

    Jaguar XJ

    €7,000 - €9,100 est. (£6,241.20 - £8,113.56 est.)
    London , London
  • Jaguar - XJ-S - 1991

    Jaguar XJ

    €17,750 - €23,075 est. (£15,825.90 - £20,573.67 est.)
    London , London
  • Jaguar - XJ-S - 1990

    Jaguar XJ

    €15,000 - €19,500 est. (£13,374 - £17,386.20 est.)
    London , London
  • Jaguar - XJ-6 4.2 L - SERIES 2 - 1980

    Jaguar XJ

    €16,500 - €21,450 est. (£14,711.40 - £19,124.82 est.)
    London , London