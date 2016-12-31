Jaguar - XJ 6 series III Sovereign - 1984

Jaguar XJ 6 series III from 1984 with Dutch license plate. The car has good lacquer and has a 4.2 liter 6 cylinder engine, a Borg Wanner 66 automatic, electric windows and door mirrors, new 'duck skin’ roof upholstery, cruise control, a Nardi sport steering wheel, stereo radio, central locking and towbar.Recent major service and battery replaced.Make: JaguarModel:XJ 6 series III SovereignProduction year: 01-04-1984Paint colour: Steel BlueOdometer reading: 211.098 kmOptions: allEngine: 4.2 liter 6 cylinderFuel: petrol/LPGUpholstery; Connolly Leather in cognacTransmission: automaticDrive: rear wheelsDutch MOT valid until: noneThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Holten, Netherlands.
