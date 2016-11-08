car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jaguar XJ 6 Series 3, 4.2 Saloon, manual gearbox in good condition The Series 3 Jaguar XJ was designed by master designer Pininfarina. This luxurious saloon was delivered in 1982. The car has beautiful metallic silver paint with golden stripes. This very comfortable XJ has a 6 cyl, 220 PS engine and manual gearbox. This Jaguar has driven 124.800 kms. The interior has blue leather and beautiful wooden dashboard. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.