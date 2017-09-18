loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar XJ 6 Series 3

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jaguar XJ 6 Series 3, 4.2 Saloon, manual gearbox in good condition The Series 3 Jaguar XJ was designed by master designer Pininfarina. This luxurious saloon was delivered in 1982. The car has beautiful metallic silver paint with golden stripes. This very comfortable XJ has a 6 cyl, 220 PS engine and manual gearbox. This Jaguar has driven 124.800 kms. The interior has blue leather and beautiful wooden dashboard. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive jaguar xj 6-series 3 silver blue-leather manual metallic 1982 leather blue-interior british dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330531
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Year
    1982
Email Dealer >>

Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed