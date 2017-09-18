SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jaguar XJ 6 Series 3, 4.2 Saloon, manual gearbox in good condition The Series 3 Jaguar XJ was designed by master designer Pininfarina. This luxurious saloon was delivered in 1982. The car has beautiful metallic silver paint with golden stripes. This very comfortable XJ has a 6 cyl, 220 PS engine and manual gearbox. This Jaguar has driven 124.800 kms. The interior has blue leather and beautiful wooden dashboard. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.
left-hand-drive jaguar xj 6-series 3 silver blue-leather manual metallic 1982 leather blue-interior british dark-interior
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands
Thanks to its retro styling, Jaguar’s 2003 range-topping luxury saloon w...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...