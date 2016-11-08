loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ 5.0 V8 Supercharged (550PS) XJR SWB Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 5.0 V8 Supercharged (550PS) XJR SWB Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13279 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Leather, Jet, Navigation Pack (Europe), Sports seats, 14-way driver seat (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 20'' 'Style 5044' 5 split-spoke technical grey alloy wheels, Driver and passenger seat memory, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou priv), Heated and cooled seats: front & rear, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Gloss black window surrounds, Gloss black/gloss grille, Soft grain perforated leather seats, Variant: XJR, 8-speed automatic transmission, Engine power output: 550PS, InControl Secure for Warranty, 'R' black side vents, Pirelli Tyres, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Dynamic Mode

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414963
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13279 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
£44,950

Sturgess Jaguar
Leicester, LE32RE, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

