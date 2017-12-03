JAGUAR XJ 5.0 V8 PORTFOLIO 34000 miles FJSH 2 Owners Stunning High Specification Car 2011

car description

Finished in Metallic Lunar Grey with Only 34,000 miles and a Full Jaguar Main Dealer Service History,Only 2 Owners from new with last Owner buying from Jaguar at 6100 miles. Full Leather Seats,Electric Heated Cooling Memory Massaging Seats,Glass Roof, Alcantara Headlining,Auto Lights,Xenons,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth, Bowers and Wilkins Stereo,Electric Folding Mirrors,Heated Front + Rear Screens,Electric Steering Column,Rear Reversing Camera,Front + Rear Parking Sensors,Rear Control panel for Climate Control,Heated Rear Seats, Double Glazing,20” Unmarked Alloys with Dunlop Sport Max Tyres All Round,Electric Windows, Keyless entry and Push Button Start,Multi Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control.Very Rare Opportunity to buy a low mileage XJ 5.0 Portfolio with FJSH and only 2 Owners in Absolutely Stunning Original Condition and one of the only ones currently available with this mileage would have cost nearly GBP 80000 new.UK Supplied with Book Pack,All Service Invoices + Spare Key