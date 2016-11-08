Jaguar - XJ 4.2 - 1983

car description

Nice one Jaguar XJ 4.2. With new MOT.The colour is grey metallic, no rust is present,Beautiful silver grey pepper-box rims all around that are not damaged, the tires look neat.Interior of the car is well-preserved, the leather of the chairs is in very nice condition for its age.The seats are electrically adjustable, which is unique for that era. The owner was an old man who purchased the car new in 1983. The owner died in 1984. It has not been driven until 1989 and has been in a garage.After that, the car was used again. The car has originally run 103000 km. See nap form.The form displays no judgment is entered only in 1990 because NAP.The car has always been very well maintained and has always been stored indoors.The car has a good sound system, with electric antenna. Everything works in the car.The car has no road tax duty and has a very interesting addition for business drivers.In short, a car that will run for many years.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Boxtel, The Netherlands.