Jaguar - XJ 4.0 Executive - 1997

Jaguar - XJ 4.0 Executive from 1997, with V8 4000 cc engine. The body is in very good condition: there is only a small dent near the front right headlight and some small signs here and there, very easy to fix.Ruby red colour, very nice and particular. Black leather interior (a rarity) without tears or split seams, burr wood and all the options of that period: air conditioner, high quality stereo system, phone, ABS, airbag, controls on the steering wheel.Tyres at 90%; the car has all the documents and the service booklets. Service and wheel alignment recently performed.Nothing to be done and ready to be used.Italian car from its origin.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Pieve Emanuele (Milan), Italy.

  • Ad ID
    414207
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
€8,600 - €11,180 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

