JAGUAR XJ 3.0D V6 R-Sport 4Dr Auto Diesel Saloon

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0D V6 R-Sport 4Dr Auto Diesel Saloon Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 295 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Cosmic Black
Premium carpet mats, Heated front windscreen and timer, ABS/EBD, Self levelling rear air suspension, Incontrol pro service, Lane departure warning system, Power boot opening and closing, Analogue clock...
Farnell Jaguar Bradford
Bradford, BD14SR, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Thanks to its retro styling, Jaguar’s 2003 range-topping luxury saloon w...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...