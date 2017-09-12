loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ 3.0D V6 R-Sport 4Dr Auto Diesel Saloon

£49,844
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0D V6 R-Sport 4Dr Auto Diesel Saloon Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 295 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Cosmic Black

Accessories

Premium carpet mats, Heated front windscreen and timer, ABS/EBD, Self levelling rear air suspension, Incontrol pro service, Lane departure warning system, Power boot opening and closing, Analogue clock...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323847
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    295 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Farnell Jaguar Bradford
Bradford, BD14SR, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

