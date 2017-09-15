JAGUAR XJ 3.0d V6 Premium Luxury (LWB) (8) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0d V6 Premium Luxury (LWB) (8) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25735 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLACK
Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid with visual display, Speed sensitive variable PAS, 8' touch screen, Analogue clock, HDD Navigation System with touch-screen and traffic message channel, Jaguar Voice front, LCD instrument dials, Multi function trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB digital radio module, Media interface, Radio + MP3 compatible CD/DVD player with hard drive,A fantastic looking XJ with a wide variety of equipment, finished in Ultimate Black with Softgrain leather Jet Interior.
Grange Jaguar Swindon
Swindon, SN33RA, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Thanks to its retro styling, Jaguar’s 2003 range-topping luxury saloon w...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...