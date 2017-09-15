loading Loading please wait....
» » »

JAGUAR XJ 3.0d V6 Premium Luxury (8) Auto

Compare this car
£29,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0d V6 Premium Luxury (8) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17332 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid with visual display, Speed sensitive variable PAS, 8' touch screen, Analogue clock, HDD Navigation System with touch-screen and traffic message channel, Jaguar Voice front, LCD instrument dials, Multi function trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB digital radio module, Media interface, Radio + MP3 compatible CD/DVD player with hard drive,1 previous owner from new, supplied and serviced by ourselves. Great specification. Lovely colour and trim combination. Supplied with a 2 year Jaguar approved warranty!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327817
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17332 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Grange Jaguar Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed