JAGUAR XJ 3.0d V6 Premium Luxury 4dr Auto [8] - SAT NAV - XENONS - LEATHER

£22,690
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0d V6 Premium Luxury 4dr Auto [8] - SAT NAV - XENONS - LEATHER Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52523 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

This Dark Sapphire Metallic XJ Features Reversing Camera, Panoramic Roof, Sat Nav, Xenon Headlights, Leather, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, Adjustable Suspension, Electric Adjustable Seats, Paddle Shift, Meridian Audio Sound System, Memory Seats, Ambient interior lighting, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player/Music HD With AUX/USB Input, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Four Zone Climate Control, 19 inch alloys, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Keyless Start, Sports Seats, Cruise Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Electric Boot, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electronic hand brake, DVD Player, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Upgraded W

  • Ad ID
    314763
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    52523 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Imperial Car Supermarkets Swanwick
Southampton, SO317FL, Hampshire
United Kingdom

