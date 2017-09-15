loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ 3.0d V6 Portfolio (8) Auto

£31,450
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0d V6 Portfolio (8) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18385 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Ultimate Black

Accessories

Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid with visual display, Reversing camera, Speed sensitive variable PAS, 8' touch screen, Analogue clock, HDD Navigation System with touch-screen and traffic message channel, Jaguar Voice front, LCD instrument dials, Multi function trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB digital radio module, Media interface, Radio + MP3 compatible CD/DVD player with hard drive,Brilliant package of top of the range luxury with great low miles. Two Year Approved Warranty included.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327818
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18385 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Grange Jaguar Brentwood
Brentwood, CM145LU, Essex
United Kingdom

