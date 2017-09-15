JAGUAR XJ 3.0d V6 Portfolio (8) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0d V6 Portfolio (8) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18385 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Ultimate Black
Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid with visual display, Reversing camera, Speed sensitive variable PAS, 8' touch screen, Analogue clock, HDD Navigation System with touch-screen and traffic message channel, Jaguar Voice front, LCD instrument dials, Multi function trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB digital radio module, Media interface, Radio + MP3 compatible CD/DVD player with hard drive,Brilliant package of top of the range luxury with great low miles. Two Year Approved Warranty included.
Grange Jaguar Brentwood
Brentwood, CM145LU, Essex
United Kingdom
