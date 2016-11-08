JAGUAR XJ 3.0d V6 Portfolio 4dr Auto [LWB] [8]

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0d V6 Portfolio 4dr Auto [LWB] [8] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39319 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Indigo Waterborne Blue Metalli
Dual View Satellite Navigation, Electric Panoramic Sunroof, Full Leather Heated Seats., Reversing Camera., Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Keyless Drive, Bluetooth Connectivity, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Quickclear Heated Windscreen, DAB Digital Radio, Electronic Climate Control, Electric Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Electro-chromatic anti-dazzle rear-view mirror, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, USB Connectivity, DVD Player, Push Button Start, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, 20" Alloy Wheels, Flexible Finance Options Available., ISOFIX., Rear Centre Armrest, *Other Models Available:, Sport, SE, S
Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Horsforth
Leeds, LS185PX, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017