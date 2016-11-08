JAGUAR XJ 3.0D V6 Portfolio 4Dr Auto Diesel Saloon

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0D V6 Portfolio 4Dr Auto Diesel Saloon Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9199 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Ultimate Black
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Full Service History& USB, Premium carpet mats, Heated front windscreen and timer, ABS/EBD, Self levelling rear air suspension, Incontrol pro service, Lane departure warning system, Power boot opening and closing, Analogue clock...
Farnell Jaguar Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017