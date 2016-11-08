loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ 3.0D V6 Portfolio 4Dr Auto Diesel Saloon

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0D V6 Portfolio 4Dr Auto Diesel Saloon Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9199 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Ultimate Black

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Full Service History& USB, Premium carpet mats, Heated front windscreen and timer, ABS/EBD, Self levelling rear air suspension, Incontrol pro service, Lane departure warning system, Power boot opening and closing, Analogue clock...

  • Ad ID
    416720
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9199 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£36,444

Farnell Jaguar Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

