JAGUAR XJ 3.0d V6 Luxury Auto

Accessories

All of our vehicles come with an RAC approved 82 point pre delivery inspection and 6 months RAC Warranty as standard which can be extended up to 1 year. Next MOT due 17/06/2018. CATEGORY D on 15/12/2011. RDS and Traffic Message Chanel/Dynamic Route Guidance, 8in Full Colour Touch-Screen Display with Controls for Audio, Navigation, Trip Computer, Cruise Control with Automatic Speed Limiter (ASL), Heated Front Seats, Interactive Voice - Front Voice Control of Audio, Panoramic Glass Roof - Tilt/Slide Front Section with Electric Blinds, - Parking Aid - Rear (Includes Touch-Screen Visual Indicator), 12, 3 Full Colour TFT - LCD Instrument Cluster with Virtual Information Display to Include Speed, Rpm, Distance, Audio, Phone, 19in Aleutian, Audio Equipment - Jaguar 400W Sound System with AM/FM Radio, Single Slot CD/DVD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, Hard Disk Drive (HDD), EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity Including Audio Streaming, Bond Grain Leather Seat Facings, Electric Windows - Front and Rear, with One-Touch Open/Close and Anti-Trap, Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Seats - Electric Drivers/Passengers Adjustment (10 x 8 Way) with 3-Position Driver Memory, Security System -Perimeter Alarm and Ultrasonic Intrusion Sensing Battery Backed Sounder and Inclination Sensing with Double Locking, Windscreen - Heated with Timer, Navigation System - with HDD Mapping, , Power Socket - Front, Mirrors Internal - Auto Dimming Rear View, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Cup Holder, Climate Control, Centre Console, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Upholstery Leather, Trip Computer, Trafficmaster, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Sun Visor, Steering Wheel Leather, Speakers - Twelve, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Carpet, Armrest - Front, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Electronic Stability Programme, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Deadlocks, Central Door Locking - Remote, Anti-Lock Brakes, Alarm - Perimetric, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Driver, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Head Restraints - Front, Immobiliser, Sunroof Manual - Glass Tilt/Slide, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Headlamp Wash , Alloy Wheels - 19in, Whiplash Protection System, Tyre Repair Kit, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Rear, Limited Slip Differential