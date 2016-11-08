loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Supercharged (340PS) Portfolio SWB Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Supercharged (340PS) Portfolio SWB Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18398 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: Lunar Grey

Accessories

Leather, New Ivory, 8 inch touch-screen display, Adaptive xenon headlamps, Blind-spot monitoring, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Automatic high beam assist (AHBA), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver and passenger seat memory, Four-zone climate control, Meridian surround audio system, 18'' alloy space saver spare wheel, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Variant: XJ Portfolio, Electric driver's seat, Electric passenger seat, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou priv), Heated and cooled seats: front & rear, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Floor mats: 'Premium', Soft grain perforated leather seats, Acoustically laminated glass, Adaptive Dynamics, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, JaguarSense

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401543
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18398 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
£31,995

Hatfields Jaguar Liverpool
Liverpool, L34ED, Merseyside
United Kingdom

