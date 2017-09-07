loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 R-Sport Auto

£48,000
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 R-Sport Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5948 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREY

Incontrol pro service, Incontrol remote premium, Auto speed limiter, Blind spot monitor and reverse traffic detection, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, Lane keep assist, Speed sensitive variable PAS, Traffic sign recognition with adaptive speed limiter, 12.3' Active TFT crystal driver's instrument display, Analogue clock, Driver condition monitor, HDD Navigation System with touch-screen and traffic message channel, Jaguar Voice front, LCD instrument dials, Multi function trip computer, Pro services and wifi hotspot, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB digital radio module, Digital TV, InControl app, InControl protect, Media interface, Radio + MP3 compatible CD/DVD player with hard drive,A Great example of a well engineered car. This Jaguar XJ is finished in Ammonite Grey with an Jet leather interior.

  • Ad ID
    313990
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5948 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Grange Jaguar Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

