JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) R-Sport SWB Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) R-Sport SWB Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Ultimate Black
Leather, Ivory 'Premium', Air quality sensing, Automatic headlights, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Heated front windscreen, Panoramic roof, 'R-Sport' Black Pack, 20'' 'Venom' gloss black alloy wheels, Parking Assist Pack, Adaptive Dynamics, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Jaguar SmartKey system, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Starter system: Stop/Start, All-Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Keyless entry + keyless start, LED rear tail lamps, Power boot lid (open and close), Rain sensitive wipers, Tyre pressure monitor, Four-zone automatic climate control, JaguarDrive Control
Hatfields Jaguar Liverpool
Liverpool, L34ED, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Thanks to its retro styling, Jaguar’s 2003 range-topping luxury saloon w...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...