JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) R-Sport SWB Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) R-Sport SWB Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3800 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: BLUE
Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Panoramic roof, Keyless entry + keyless start, Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Four-zone automatic climate control, Heated front windscreen, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Starter system: Stop/Start, All-Surface Progress Control (ASPC), LED rear tail lamps, Power boot lid (open and close), Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Tyre pressure monitor
Jaguar Crawley
Crawley, RH109LW, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Thanks to its retro styling, Jaguar’s 2003 range-topping luxury saloon w...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...