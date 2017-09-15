loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) R-Sport SWB Auto

£45,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) R-Sport SWB Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3800 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Panoramic roof, Keyless entry + keyless start, Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Four-zone automatic climate control, Heated front windscreen, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Starter system: Stop/Start, All-Surface Progress Control (ASPC), LED rear tail lamps, Power boot lid (open and close), Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Tyre pressure monitor

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326858
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3800 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
Jaguar Crawley
Crawley, RH109LW, West Sussex
United Kingdom

