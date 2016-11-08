JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) Portfolio SWB Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) Portfolio SWB Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14164 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Pearlescent Ultimate Black, Black Full leather interior, Leather, Jet/Ivory stitch, Reverse Traffic Detection, 14-way driver seat (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 20'' 'Style 8001' 8 split-spoke alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Adaptive LED headlamps, Automatic high beam assist (AHBA), Digital TV tuner, Driver and passenger seat memory, Four-zone climate control, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou priv), InControl Secure for Warranty, Meridian surround audio system, Traffic Sign Recognition, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Chrome window surrounds, Continental Tyres, Heated steering wheel, Alloy space saver spare wheel, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Dynamic Mode, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Foldback electric mirrors, Front park aid, Heated front windscreen, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, Navigation Pack (Europe), Navigation system, Panoramic roof, Parking aid with rear sensor, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Security system, 'XJ' badge, 12.3 inch full-colour TFT display, All-Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Chrome side vents, Digital radio (DAB), Electric steering column, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Touch Pro, Keyless entry + keyless start, LED rear tail lamps, Locking wheel nuts, MFD single view screen, Power boot lid (open and close), Premium suedecloth headlining, Pro services + Wi-Fi hotspot, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Rear Seat Remote Controls, Soft door close - double lock, Sports exhaust, Tyre pressure monitor, Voice recognition - front voice control, Wi-Fi Hotspot, 'Jaguar script' badge, Chrome grille, Convex mirror glass, IP facia (leather), Occupancy sensor, RHD headlight reflectors, Soft grain leather steering wheel, SOS/Assistance Call, Urea emission tank. 5 seats, 35,990
Rybrook Jaguar Warrington
Warrington, WA27DQ, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017