JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) Portfolio SWB Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) Portfolio SWB Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1621 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
Pearlescent Dark Sapphire, Black Full leather interior, Leather, Jet/Ivory stitch, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Advanced EBA, Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Four-zone automatic climate control, Heated front windscreen, Jaguar SmartKey system, Panoramic roof, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, All-Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Keyless entry + keyless start, LED rear tail lamps, Power boot lid (open and close), Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Tyre pressure monitor, JaguarDrive Control. 5 seats, 41,990
Rybrook Jaguar Warrington
Warrington, WA27DQ, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017