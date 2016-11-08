loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) Portfolio SWB Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) Portfolio SWB Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5660 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Odyssey Red

Accessories

Leather, Ivory softgrain/Oyster stitch, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Dynamic Mode, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine: 3.0 V6 diesel, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Front park aid, Heated front windscreen, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, Reverse Traffic Detection, Variant: XJ Portfolio, 'XJ' badge, 12.3 inch full-colour TFT display, 14-way driver seat (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 20'' 'Style 8001' 8 split-spoke alloy wheels, 360-degree parking, 8-speed automatic transmission, Adaptive LED headlamps, All-Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Bodystyle: 4-door SWB

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413446
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5660 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£39,950

Hatfields Jaguar Wakefield
WF27AW
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!