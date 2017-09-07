loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) Portfolio SWB Auto

£49,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) Portfolio SWB Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1568 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Loire Blue

Accessories

Leather, New Ivory, Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Four-zone automatic climate control, Heated front windscreen, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, Panoramic roof, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Starter system: Stop/Start, All-Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Keyless entry + keyless start, LED rear tail lamps, Power boot lid (open and close), Privacy glass, Rain sensitive wipers, Tyre pressure monitor

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313660
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1568 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Hatfields Jaguar Wakefield
WF27AW,
United Kingdom

