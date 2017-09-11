loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) Autobiography LWB

£44,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) Autobiography LWB Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13840 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Leather, Ivory, Air quality sensing, 14-way driver seat (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 20'' 'Maroa' alloy wheels, Adaptive LED headlamps, Conversation Assist, Digital radio (DAB), Driver & passenger seat memory, Heated and cooled seats: front & rear, Intelligent high beam, Perpendicular Parking System, Rear multimedia controls, Rear Seat Entertainment Pack, Surround Camera System, Two individual electric rear seats, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Front 'winged' headrests, Rear adjustable front seats, Alloy space saver spare wheel, Bluetooth audio streaming, Electric rear windows, Variant: XJ Autobiography, Wood/leather steering wheel, 8-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth telephone connectivity

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320324
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13840 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Sturgess Jaguar
Leicester, LE32RE, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

