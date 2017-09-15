JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) Autobiography LWB

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (300PS) Autobiography LWB Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7500 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE
Adaptive Dynamics, Air quality sensing, Front park aid, Heated front windscreen, Individual electric rear seats with massage function and memory, Navigation system, Reverse Traffic Detection, 'Autobiography' intaglio, 14-way driver seat (E), 14-way passenger seat (E), 20'' 'Style 1010' 10 split-spoke satin grey diamond turned alloy wheels, 360-degree parking, Adaptive LED headlamps, All-Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Automatic high beam assist (AHBA), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Conversation Assist, Digital radio (DAB), Digital TV tuner, Driver and passenger seat memory, Dual radio tuners, Electric rear side window blinds, Four-zone climate control, Heated and cooled seats: front & rear, Illuminated sill treadplates with 'Jaguar' lettering, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Touch Pro, LED rear reading light, Meridian Reference audio system, Park Assist, Power boot lid (open and close), Rear business tables, Rear multimedia controls, Rear Seat Entertainment Pack, Soft grain leather/wood steering wheel, Surround Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition, Voice recognition - front voice control, 'Autobiography' side vents, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Foot pedal: metal finish, Front 'winged' headrests, Heated steering wheel, Rear adjustable front seats, Alloy space saver spare wheel, Electric rear window sunblind, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Dynamic Mode, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine: 3.0 V6 diesel, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, Model range: XJ (X351), Navigation Pack (Europe), Panoramic roof, Parking aid with rear sensor, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Security system, Starter system: Stop/Start, Variant: XJ Autobiography, 12.3 inch full-colour TFT display, 8-speed automatic transmission, Bodystyle: 4-door LWB, Bonnet: deployable, Brake calipers: silver, Electric steering column, Engine power output: 300PS, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou priv), Ground clearance: standard, Keyless entry + keyless start, Leather headlining, LED rear tail lamps, Locking wheel nuts, MFD single view screen, Pro services + Wi-Fi hotspot, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Rear Seat Remote Controls, Soft door close - double lock, Sports exhaust, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Tyre pressure monitor, Vehicle protect
Jaguar Brighton
BN37EG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
