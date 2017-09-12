JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Diesel (275PS) Portfolio SWB Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (275PS) Portfolio SWB Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9672 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SILVER
19'' 'Aleutian' alloy wheels, Adaptive xenon headlamps, Blind-spot monitoring, Front park aid, Variant: XJ Portfolio, 8-speed automatic transmission, Automatic high beam assist (AHBA), Comfort air conditioning: front and rear, Driver & passenger seat memory, Electric driver's seat, Electric passenger seat, Heated and cooled seats: front & rear, Meridian surround audio system, Rear view camera, 18'' alloy space saver spare wheel, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Floor mats: carpet, Heated steering wheel, IP facia (leather), Soft grain perforated leather seats, 8 inch touch-screen display, Acoustically laminated glass, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dim interior mirror, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Curtain airbags, Driver's airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric Parking Brake, Electric seats, Electric windows, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine: 3.0 V6 diesel, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Four-zone automatic climate control, Front Media Interface, Heated front windscreen, Hydrophobic glass, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarDrive Selector, JaguarSense, JaguarVoice system, Meridian 825W surround sound system, Model range: XJ (X351), Navigation system, Panoramic glass sunroof, Passenger airbag, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Rear parking aid with touch-screen, Security system, Side airbags, Solar attenuating glass, Starter system: Stop/Start, Voice Control, 'XJ' badge, 3-flash lane change indicators, Adaptive front lighting, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, CD tuner, Chrome side vents, Cornering lamps, Digital radio (DAB), Electric steering column, Heated and cooled seats: front, Intelligent high beam, Keyless entry, Keyless entry + keyless start, Keyless start, LED rear tail lamps, Metal sill treadplates with 'Jaguar' lettering, Power boot lid (open and close), Rain sensitive wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Remote control central locking, Soft door close - double lock, Sports exhaust, Tyre pressure monitor, Chrome grille, Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), Foot pedal: standard, Heated leather steering wheel, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, Leather steering wheel, Suedecloth headlining
Carrs Jaguar Truro
Truro, TR49LD, Cornwall
United Kingdom
