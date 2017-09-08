JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Diesel (275PS) Portfolio SWB Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (275PS) Portfolio SWB Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27201 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
8 inch DualView touch-screen display, Adaptive xenon headlamps, Air quality sensing, Blind-spot monitoring, Variant: XJ Portfolio, 20'' 'Venom' diamond turned alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Automatic high beam assist (AHBA), Brake calipers: red, Digital TV tuner, Driver & passenger seat memory, Electric driver's seat, Electric passenger seat, Four-zone climate control, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou priv), Heated and cooled seats: front & rear, Keyless entry, Meridian surround audio system, Rear multimedia controls, Rear Seat Entertainment Pack, Rear spoiler: fixed, Rear view camera, 18'' alloy space saver spare wheel, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Black mesh/chrome grille, Floor mats: carpet, Gloss Black side vents, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Soft grain perforated leather seats, 8 inch touch-screen display, Acoustically laminated glass, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dim interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Bi-xenon headlights, Cruise control, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Driver's airbag, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Electric seats, Electric windows, Emergency Brake Assist, Engine: 3.0 V6 diesel, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Front park aid, Heated front windscreen, Hydrophobic glass, Jaguar SmartKey system, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarDrive Selector, JaguarSense, JaguarVoice system, Model range: XJ (X351), Navigation system, Panoramic glass sunroof, Passenger airbag, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Rear parking aid with touch-screen, Security system, Side airbags, Solar attenuating glass, Starter system: Stop/Start, 'XJ' badge, 3-flash lane change indicators, Adaptive front lighting, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Digital radio (DAB), Heated and cooled seats: front, LED rear tail lamps, Media Hub including Front Media Interface, Metal sill treadplates with 'Jaguar' lettering, Power boot lid (open and close), Power heated memory door mirrors, Rain sensitive wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Tyre pressure monitor, Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), Foot pedal: standard, Heated leather steering wheel, IP facia (leather), ISOFIX child seat anchorage, Suedecloth headlining
Jaguar Brighton
BN37EG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Thanks to its retro styling, Jaguar’s 2003 range-topping luxury saloon w...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...