JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Diesel (275PS) Portfolio LWB Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (275PS) Portfolio LWB Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15823 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Leather, New Ivory, 20'' 'Kasuga' alloy wheels, 8 inch DualView touch-screen display, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive xenon headlamps, Bluetooth audio streaming, Front park aid, Heated front windscreen, Panoramic glass sunroof, Automatic high beam assist (AHBA), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Digital TV tuner, Driver and passenger seat memory, Heated and cooled seats: front & rear, Keyless entry + keyless start, Meridian surround audio system, Rear view camera, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Heated steering wheel, Blind-spot monitoring, Variant: XJ Portfolio, 8-speed automatic transmission, Advanced EBA, Comfort air conditioning: front and rear, Electric driver's seat, Electric passenger seat

  • Ad ID
    414965
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15823 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£27,950

Sturgess Jaguar
Leicester, LE32RE, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

