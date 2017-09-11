JAGUAR XJ 3.0 V6 Diesel (275PS) Portfolio LWB Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 V6 Diesel (275PS) Portfolio LWB Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15823 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
Leather, New Ivory, 20'' 'Kasuga' alloy wheels, 8 inch DualView touch-screen display, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive xenon headlamps, Bluetooth audio streaming, Front park aid, Heated front windscreen, Panoramic glass sunroof, Automatic high beam assist (AHBA), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Digital TV tuner, Driver & passenger seat memory, Heated and cooled seats: front & rear, Keyless entry + keyless start, Meridian surround audio system, Rear view camera, 4-way lumbar + bolster adjustment, Heated steering wheel, Blind-spot monitoring, Variant: XJ Portfolio, 8-speed automatic transmission, Advanced EBA, Comfort air conditioning: front and rear, Electric driver's seat, Electric passenger seat
Sturgess Jaguar
Leicester, LE32RE, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Thanks to its retro styling, Jaguar’s 2003 range-topping luxury saloon w...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...