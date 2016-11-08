loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ 3.0 TD XJ Portfolio SWB S/S auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 TD XJ Portfolio SWB S/S auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6962 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Dark Sapphire Metallic

Anti-Lock Brakes,4 Or More Zone Automatic Climate Control Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Chassis,Rear Parking Camera Parking Aid,On-Board Monitor,Tinted Glass,Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Rain Sensor,Front/Rear Armrest,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Whiplash Protection System,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Chassis,Cup Holder,Electric Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Heated Front Screen,Heated Rear Screen,Interior Lights,LED Lights Exterior Lighting,Radio,Soft Close Lock,Textile Floor Mats,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    411988
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6962 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
