JAGUAR XJ 3.0 TD XJ Luxury LWB auto (S/S)

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 TD XJ Luxury LWB auto (S/S) Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3104 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue Metallic

Anti-Lock Brakes,4 Or More Zone Automatic Climate Control Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Chassis,Rear Parking Camera Parking Aid,On-Board Monitor,Front/Rear Heated Seats,Tinted Glass,Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory Electric Seats,Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Driver/Passenger Electric Seat Lumbar Support,Rain Sensor,Front/Rear Armrest,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Whiplash Protection System,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Chassis,Cup Holder,Electric Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Heated Front Screen,Heated Rear Screen,Interior Lights,LED Lights Exterior Lighting,Radio,Rear Side Door Electric Blinds,Soft Close Lock,Speakers,Textile Floor Mats,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    411987
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3104 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
