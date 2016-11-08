loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XJ 3.0 TD V6 Portfolio 4dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 TD V6 Portfolio 4dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

Lunar Grey with Ivory Premium Leather, 1 Owner from New covered only 62k miles and Just Serviced! EXTRA'S:- 20" Orona alloy wheels(unmarked), Privacy glass, Rear entertainment - DVD/TV, Rear seat comfort pack with Hot and Cold function, DAB radio, Dual View functionality with headphones, Digital TV function, Alcantara roof lining. PORTFOLIO FEATURES:- Electric panoramic sunroof, Adaptive Xenons with Intelligent high beam assist, Front & rear sensors with Reverse camera, Lane departure warning, Power boot operation, Auto dimming mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Multimedia System pack, HDD Navigation System, Jaguar Voice front, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, Radio + MP3 compatible CD/DVD player with hard drive, Meridian sound system, Cruise control, 4 zone climate control, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Electric front seats with memory, Heated/Ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry + Much More! **THIS STUNNING XJ WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - F/S/H and just serviced @ 62k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : On x4 Brand New matching tyres : Freshly refurbished alloy wheels : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : x2 Headphones : x2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.

  • Ad ID
    411985
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£22,750

Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom

