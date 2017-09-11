JAGUAR XJ 3.0 TD Portfolio (LWB) 4dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJ Trim: 3.0 TD Portfolio (LWB) 4dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36000 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Ebony, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, Black Full leather interior, Left-hand drive, 5 seats, VAT Q, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, REAR DVD, SAT NAV, 20?? Orona Alloys, 10.2'' Rear Entertainment Screens, Folding Rear Business Tables, Ebony Macassar, Jaguar Analogue Clock, Sports Exhaust, Contrast Stitching, Privacy Glass, Meridian Surround Sound System, Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seats, Heated Multi Function Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Comfort Air Conditioning, Xenon Headlights, Winged Headrests, Adaptive Cruise Control, Intelligent Start/Stop, Blind Spot Monitor, Extended Leather Interior, Keyless Entry/Keyless Start, Soft Close Doors, Intrusion Sensing, 8?? Dual View Touch Screen Display, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Electric Memory Rear Seats with Lumbar Support, Massage Seats, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Electric Rear Side Window Blinds, Electric Rear Sunblind, Illuminated Rear Vanity Mirrors, LED Rear Reading Light, Privacy Glass, Electric Heated Dimming Memory Folding Mirrors, 36k Miles, Ebony Metallic with Jet Portfolio Leather with Contrast Piping, 33,950
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
