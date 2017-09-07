Accessories

APPROVED CARS ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS JAGUAR XJ 3.0 D V6 PORTFOLIO 4d AUTO 275 BHP ONLY 34K MILES IN WHITE WITH BLACK LEATHER WITH WHITE PIPING AND A GREAT SPEC INCLUDING PANORAMIC ROOF,20 INCH ALLOYS,PRIVACY GLASS,BLIND SPOT MONITOR AND MUCH MORE ALONG WITH A FULL JAGUAR MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY SERVICED AT 12K,14K,27K AND 33K A STUNNING CAR IN WHITE WITH A GREAT SERVICE HISTORY. Opening hours are 9.00am - 5.30pm Mon to Sat and 10.30am-4pm Sun. All major credit/debit cards accepted. Low rate finance and zero deposit finance arranged subject to status. Approved Cars make it our business to try to get you a good deal on your purchase & if you require finance we can help no matter what your financial situation. We will do our best to help you whether you have an excellent credit history or poor credit history, in any case we can get you the best market rates available, whether you are employed, self-employed or on benefits. Full dealer facilities available including Finance and card payments. Warranties available up to 3 years . All of our cars are HPI checked and come with a 3 month mechanical breakdown warranty as standard (excluding trade clearance cars), HPI certificate & MOT printout. P/X always welcome. For more info or any one of our vehicles or to book a test drive please contact one of our friendly and helpful sales team on 01622871555 or visit our website www.approvedcarsandfinance.co.uk,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Alloy Wheels - 20in Orona, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Blind Spot Monitor, Body Coloured Bumpers, Carpet, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Comfort Ventilated Front Seats, Comfort Ventilated Rear Seats - Comfort Ventilated Rear Seats, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Entertainment Pack, Extra Storage, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, Key - Keyless Entry, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Panoramic Roof - Panoramic Roof, Parking Aid - Rear Parking Camera, Power Socket - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rai