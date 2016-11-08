JAGUAR V8 XJ SERIES XJ8 3.2 Auto

Type: Used Year: 1998 Make: JAGUAR Model: V8 XJ SERIES Trim: XJ8 3.2 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 79000 Engine Size: 3248 Ext Color: Blue
Service History, Keyless Door Locks, Speakers, V5 Registration Document, Leather Seats, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cassette Player, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,FULL SERVICE HISTORY 9 STAMPS, MOT 19th APRIL 2018, THREE KEYS, HPI CLEAR WITH CERTIFICATE, NEW ROOF LINING, BEAUTIFUL CREAM LEATHER, FANTASTIC CONDITION. PX WELCOME CARS MOTORCYCLES VANS ECT. NATION WIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE, CALL FOR A QUOTE. PLEASE CALL BEFORE YOU TRAVEL.
Castle Autos
WF104JW
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017