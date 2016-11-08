loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR V8 XJ SERIES V8 Lwb Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: JAGUAR Model: V8 XJ SERIES Trim: V8 Lwb Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 87000 Engine Size: 3996 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Parking Sensors, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Power Steering, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Alarm, CD Player, Metallic Paintwork, Alloy wheels, 2000 Jaguar X-Soverign V8 Automatic. -Two previous owners. -Full service History. -MOT for one year FOC at point of sale. -Old and new MOT's. -Jaguar service book.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419714
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    87000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3996
  • Engine Model
    3996
£3,470

A.M.C Automatic Specialists
Erith, DA81QL, Kent
United Kingdom

