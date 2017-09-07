JAGUAR V8 XJ SERIES 4.0 XJR Supercharged 4dr Auto

Accessories

Rare and quite stunning Jaguar XJR 4.0 V8 X308 Supercharged finished in Sapphire blue metallic with Full Ivory leather and Burr walnut trim. This particular XJR has been meticulously maintained via Jaguar main dealers from new. This Jaguar also has the added benefit of the latest tensioners and water pump. Simply stunning and an exceptional drive. 6 months nationwide parts and labour warranty included. Full Service history completed at 5559, 17950, 24732, 32139, 37236, 40652, 44862, 48599, 50986, 52659, 57353 and 64960 miles. Features include: Wood and leather multifunction steering wheel, Electric steering column with easy entry/exit, Electric front seats with driver 3 position memory, Cruise control, Climate control airconditioning, Front centre armrest with cupholders, Electric mirrors, Auto dim rear view mirror, Auto headlights, Auto wipers, RDS stereo radio cassette, CD changer, Premium sound, Electric aerial, Rear centre armrest, Fitted Jaguar carpet mats, Driver, passenger and side airbags, Antilock brakes, Power assisted steering, CATS Suspension, Traction control, Front fog lights, 18 inch Asteroid alloy wheels with grey centre caps, Original tool kit and warning triangle, All manuals within leather bound wallet, 2 keys, 1 valet key and 2 remotes. HPI checked and approved,Pre-delivery independent inspection, Serviced according to schedule, 6 months nationwide parts and labour warranty, 12 months MOT (if less than 6 months), Fully valeted to the highest standards, Part exchange welcome, Finance available subject to status, Credit / Debit cards accepted, Any inspection welcome, www.smautos.com.