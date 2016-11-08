loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR V8 XJ SERIES 4.0 Sovereign Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: JAGUAR Model: V8 XJ SERIES Trim: 4.0 Sovereign Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 87000 Engine Size: 3996 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

We are a small family dealership in the Dartford area of London specialising in automatic vehicles-2000-X-Soverign V8 Automatic-2 Previous Owners-FSH-Mot Aug 2017--We supplied this chap with a newer vehicle-We delivered his new car and drove this lovely Sovereign back-Drives exceptionally well-No clanks/clunks/moans or groans-FSH-A well looked after vehicle and it shows-Exterior is in wonderful condition in peppermint metallic-Interior is even nicer-Older driver-No Kids/dogs/non smokers-Tyres/alloys all good with no sign of uneven wear-Paintwork nice and bright-Fitted with-Lots and lots of extras-R/S-C/D-A/C-C/C-P/S-H/S-E/W-C/L-Alarm-All in all a very honest unabused example of a future classic-Came with-V5-Old and new MOT's- Jaguar folder with instructions etc-Jaguar Service book -All cards accepted-.All vehicles come with warranty and clear HPI certificate-200 Cars at our undercover depot-DA8-1QL-Europa Business Park-Unit 17

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419713
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    87000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3996
  • Engine Model
    3996
