JAGUAR V8 XJ SERIES 3.2 Sport 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 1998 Make: JAGUAR Model: V8 XJ SERIES Trim: 3.2 Sport 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 135000 Engine Size: 3248 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, Good bodywork, Interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Remote central locking, Immobiliser, Anti-Lock Brakes, Airbags, 3x3 point rear seat belts. 5 seats, A very nice example throughout with good paintwork a well cared for clean interior and drives superbly with a strong engine and no clonks or rattles from the suspension. Taken in part exchange against a new Jaguar from its previous elderly local owner Please see website for more information. VIEIWNG BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE., 991
Quality Cars Ltd
Bedford, MK438LJ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017