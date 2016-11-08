loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR V8 XJ SERIES 3.2 Sport 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 1998 Make: JAGUAR Model: V8 XJ SERIES Trim: 3.2 Sport 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 135000 Engine Size: 3248 Ext Color: Silver

Silver, Good bodywork, Interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Remote central locking, Immobiliser, Anti-Lock Brakes, Airbags, 3x3 point rear seat belts. 5 seats, A very nice example throughout with good paintwork a well cared for clean interior and drives superbly with a strong engine and no clonks or rattles from the suspension. Taken in part exchange against a new Jaguar from its previous elderly local owner Please see website for more information. VIEIWNG BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE., 991

  • Ad ID
    404288
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    135000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3248
  • Engine Model
    3248
Email Dealer >>

£991

Quality Cars Ltd
Bedford, MK438LJ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

