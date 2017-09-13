2012 JAGUAR XJ V8 SUPERSPORT 4 DOOR AUTO WITH PADDLE PETROL IN BLACK

JAGUAR Xj V8 SUPERSPORT 4 DOOR AUTO WITH PADDLE PETROL IN BLACK finished in Black (Auto), 33,554 miles with black full leather interior only 3 previous owners from new.;;Features include Rear Parking Sensors, Folding Rear Seats, Traction Control, Heated Front Screen, Alarm, Leather Interior, Colour Coded, Power Tailgate, Electric Rear Seats, SAT NAV - Professional, Front Heated Seats, Independent Vehicle Inspection, Bi Xenon Headlights, MOT, Digital Climate Control, Rear Heated Seats, Entertainment Package, Touch Start, Heated Door Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Keyless Go, Climate Control, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Mirrors, Reversing Camera, Front Fog Lights, Warranted Mileage, Immobiliser, Auto Wipers, Metallic Paint, DAB Radio, Rear Climate Seats, Electric Windows, Sports Suspension, Headlight Washers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, CD Player, Parktronic, Elec Memory Seats, Remote Locking, Front Climate Seats, V5 Reg Doc, HPI Clear, Auto Lights, Luxury Pack, Cruise Control, Radio, Electric Sunroof, Spare Key, Full Electric Pack, ABS, Ipod / Bluetooth Conn, Catalytic Converter, Paddle Shift, Elec Memory Drivers Seat, Rear Seat Entertainment, Front Arm Rest, Trip Computer, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Lumbar Support, COMAND, Privacy Glass, Electric Rear Windows, Seat Height Adjustment, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, Internal Boot Release, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Elec Folding Mirrors.;;Only GBP 29,500;;
ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers Bi Xenon Headlights Bluetooth Phone Conn Catalytic Converter CD Player Climate Control Colour Coded COMAND Cruise Control DAB Radio Digital Climate Control Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Elec Memory Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Seats Electric Rear Windows Electric Sunroof Electric Windows Entertainment Package Folding Rear Seats Front Arm Rest Front Climate Seats Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Electric Pack Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Independent Vehicle Inspection Internal Boot Release Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Keyless Entry Keyless Go Leather Interior Lumbar Support Luxury Pack Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Paddle Shift Parktronic Power Assisted Steering Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Radio Rear Climate Seats Rear Heated Seats Rear Parking Sensors Rear Seat Entertainment Remote Locking Reversing Camera SAT NAV - Professional Seat Height Adjustment Spare Key Sports Suspension Touch Start Traction Control Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage
Whittle Road , Corby
Corby, NN175DX, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Thanks to its retro styling, Jaguar’s 2003 range-topping luxury saloon w...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...