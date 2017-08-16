Jaguar SS100 2.5 Litre

car description

Coming soon - 1936 2.5 Litre SS100

This delightful Jaguar is a very well-known car being the example used by Matchbox for their 132nd scale model kit.

Constructed in 1936 the SS100 was registered DLB135 in December and delivered to Ernest Tom Neathercoat of Horsham Sussex who kept it for a little under two years before selling it back to Henlys in 1938. The second owner was an Eric Cyril Boyd Edwards, later to become Lord Chelmer, who kept the car, usually at Bullwood Hall, until October 1947 when it passed to Cyril Abbott, a solicitor from Essex. Mr Abbott entered the Jaguar into a number of rallies at this time, including the JCC Eastbourne Rally of 1948 where he came 4th. The arrival of young children forced Abbott to find alternative transportation and by 1949 it had moved to Edward Curry, a friend of Abbott’s, who lived in Bexley in Kent. Mr Curry was a keen motor racing enthusiast and one of the first marshals at Brands Hatch and he duly pressed DLB135 into service as a track marshal’s car. At this time the car was repainted White from its original Black. After seven years in Bexley the SS100 moved in 1956 to Norfolk when it was bou