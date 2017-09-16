1937 JAGUAR SS-100 ROADSTER

car description

--Gunmetal with Red leather upholstery, Red carpeting, Black convertible top, 4-speed manual gearbox, Chrome wire wheels, Rear-mounted spare, Full windshield and Brooklands racing screens. The SS 100 Jaguar was built by SS Cars Ltd. of Coventry, England. The SS 100 is considered to be one of the most aesthetically pleasing Jaguar cars built as well as one of the rarest. Only 198 of the 2.5-litres were produced. Many original owners enjoyed the fact the SS 100 was intended for competition use, but was equally suitable for ordinary road use. This 1937 SS 100 Jaguar 2½-Litre Roadster is documented by its original sales ledger, sold initially by Layham’s Engineering Company, Surrey, England, to motoring journalist, Lawrence E.W. Pomeroy. In 1953, the car was acquired from Mercury Motors, of Wembley, by Harry Wolfe. Accompanying photographs on file are believed to date from Wolfe’s ownership. In 1958, this SS 100 then passed to Leslie Worley, of Sussex, who moved with the car to Malaysia. In his new home, Worley became an active vintage racer, eventually achieving the rank of president in the Malaysian Vintage Racing Club. His SS 100 was driven in an MSCC sprint in Kuala Lumpur as noted