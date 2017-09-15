Jaguar - Sovereign (XJ40) - Barn find - 1989

car description

People often speak of a “barn find”, but this truly is a barn find. We found this original Dutch delivered Jaguar at the place of an older man who had set the car apart with the intention of driving it sometime in the future. Due to his high age, the children have decided to sell the car. This Jaguar stood still for a long time, therefore it has a low odometer reading and a neat interior. The engine runs and the automatic gearbox shifts (small test drive made). The car does require some technical work: the right headlight is moist, dynamo is defective, light of the brakes is on, poor paintwork and the hood and boot lid show rust. The bottom of the car is solid, this is therefore a proper base for making a nice car. The engine was replaced with a strong 4.0 litre engine by a Jaguar specialist in the 1990s. Brand:JaguarModel: SovereignManufacturing year: 1989Odometer reading:182,188 kmColour:GunmetalFuel: petrolComes without MOT.A Jaguar is and will always be worth a lot of money, this is therefore an nice car to restore.You are welcome to view the vehicle in Oss (the Netherlands) before bidding, in order to avoid disappointment. We can help arrange worldwide shipping, please get in touch for more details. For all questions and to schedule a visit contact Catawiki