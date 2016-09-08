loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Jaguar S-Type 3.8 ltr 1965

Photos Map

car description

This is a trade-in car. Jaguar S-Type 3.8 ltr 1965. This is a trade-in car. This Jaguar was new delivered in 1965 in great British Racing Green paint with chrome wire wheels. The Jaguar has a non-matching 3.8 ltr engine and automatic gearbox. The interior of the S-type guarantees a lot of luxury; beige leather with wooden dashboard and a lot of comfort. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive jaguar s-type 3800cc ltr 1965 green leather british

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415538
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > S-Type
  • Year
    1965
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!