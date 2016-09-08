car description

This is a trade-in car. Jaguar S-Type 3.8 ltr 1965. This is a trade-in car. This Jaguar was new delivered in 1965 in great British Racing Green paint with chrome wire wheels. The Jaguar has a non-matching 3.8 ltr engine and automatic gearbox. The interior of the S-type guarantees a lot of luxury; beige leather with wooden dashboard and a lot of comfort. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. We can help with transport.