1966 Jaguar S'Type 3.8 Automatic

JYL 972D was first registered on 25th February 1966 and is finished in Indigo Blue with Grey leather upholstery. The car is a genuine 3.8S with automatic transmission and still rides on steel wheels as original. The Jaguar has a recorded mileage of 66,300 and from previous MOT certificates we know the car has covered 13,300 miles in ten years since a substantial restoration.

The car was subject of a major restoration from 2003-2005 and various upgrades were made to make this S'Type ideal for regular use. A comprehensive file accompanies the car with thousands of pounds worth of invoices and some restoration photographs. There is paperwork detailing the majority of work that included removing the engine, stripping it down and rebuilding. The crankshaft was re-ground, bearings replaced, a 420 oil pump fitted and the cylinder head rebuilt and converted to unleaded. The water pump was replaced, drive belts replaced, carburettors rebuilt, XJ6 rack and pinion power assisted steering fitted and an uprated alternator fitted. Electronic ignition was fitted, two solid state fuel pumps fitted, the fuel tanks replaced, the wiring loom replaced and the propshaft was treated to new universal joi