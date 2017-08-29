Jaguar > Mk9

car description

The Jaguar Mark IX a large luxury saloon car from 1961, Right-hand drive, has a four-speed manual transmission; overdrive, and the sunroof

The body of the car is in a perfect condition, has no rust.

The car is owned by the fan of the Jaguars from 1987, it was always used as the weekend car in Switzerland, around 10 years ago it was driven to South of France and after that it has been staying in the garage and was not used.

The car is fully original, it is not the restored one.