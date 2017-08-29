loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar Mk9

€35,000 (£32,392.50)
Tomasz Szczepanowski
car description

The Jaguar Mark IX a large luxury saloon car from 1961, Right-hand drive, has a four-speed manual transmission; overdrive, and the sunroof
The body of the car is in a perfect condition, has no rust.
The car is owned by the fan of the Jaguars from 1987, it was always used as the weekend car in Switzerland, around 10 years ago it was driven to South of France and after that it has been staying in the garage and was not used.
The car is fully original, it is not the restored one.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308609
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > Mk9
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1961
  • Mileage
    59709 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 1961
  • Power
    220 hp
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.8
Aquitain

