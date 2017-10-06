car description

IMPRESSIVE NUT AND BOLT RESTORATION Brand Jaguar Type MKV DHC Left Hand Drive Color Burgundy Red / Black Interior Dark Red Year of build 1951 Price € 165.000,- 1951 JAGUAR MKV 3.5 LITRE DROPHEAD COUPE LEFT HAND DRIVE At the 1948 Motor Show, Jaguar introduced both the Jaguar XK 120 as well as the Jaguar MKV Both were new designed post war Jaguars The Jaguar MKV was available with a 2.5 liter 6 cylinder engine as well as a 3.5 liter engine. The smaller 2.5 liter was the entry model for the MK V range It is reported that the Jaguar engineers wanted to use the same engine as was being fitted to the XK 120, however the production line for the engine was still being geared up and could barely cope with the output required to fit to the XK. As could be expected, the added power offered by the 3.5 litre made the MK V a much better driving car. The 3.5 MKV was also available in either a choice of four door saloon or elegant drop head coupe coachwork – and amazingly the drop head being priced identically to the four door. The styling was an intriguing blend of old and modern, its lines being traditional and yet incorporating modern features such as faired-in headlamps and mudguards (wings/fe