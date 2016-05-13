loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Jaguar MK2 Saloon 1960

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jaguar MK2 Saloon 1960 Overdrive Old English White This Jaguar MK2 is delivered in 1960 and provided with Old English White coat of paint. The interior is furnished with red leather, which makes you sit very comfortable. The beautiful wooden dashboard has been repainted and has a very chic look. This jaguar is technical in good condition and fitted with a 6 Cyl. 223HP engine. The jaguar has some minor traces of use and drives marvellous. The manual gearbox has the very popular overdrive. In a word, a very good driving Jaguar MK2. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive jaguar mark-2 saloon 1960 white manual overdrive red-leather leather red-interior british

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416272
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > Mk2
  • Year
    1960
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!