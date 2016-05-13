car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jaguar MK2 Saloon 1960 Overdrive Old English White This Jaguar MK2 is delivered in 1960 and provided with Old English White coat of paint. The interior is furnished with red leather, which makes you sit very comfortable. The beautiful wooden dashboard has been repainted and has a very chic look. This jaguar is technical in good condition and fitted with a 6 Cyl. 223HP engine. The jaguar has some minor traces of use and drives marvellous. The manual gearbox has the very popular overdrive. In a word, a very good driving Jaguar MK2. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.