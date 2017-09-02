loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR MK II SALOON 3.8 - BLACK METALLIC

POA
Information JAGUAR MARK II 3.8 SALOON AUTOMATIC (LHD) BLACK (1962) 16,000 miles Automatic Black Coachwork Red Leather Interior Power Assisted Steering Wire Wheels Recent Full Restoration To Virtually Concours Standard Good History Recently Feaatured in the Classic Car Magazine (March 2013 Issue) Interested In Vehicle Print Vehicle Details Back To Index

jaguar mark-2 saloon 3800cc black metallic power-steering red-leather restored 1962 leather red-interior british

  • Ad ID
    309649
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > Mk10
  • Year
    1962
  • Mileage
    16000 mi
