JAGUAR MK II SALOON 3.8 - BLACK METALLIC

Information JAGUAR MARK II 3.8 SALOON AUTOMATIC (LHD) BLACK (1962) 16,000 miles Automatic Black Coachwork Red Leather Interior Power Assisted Steering Wire Wheels Recent Full Restoration To Virtually Concours Standard Good History Recently Feaatured in the Classic Car Magazine (March 2013 Issue) Interested In Vehicle Print Vehicle Details Back To Index
jaguar mark-2 saloon 3800cc black metallic power-steering red-leather restored 1962 leather red-interior british
393-395 Hendon Way
London, NW4 3LP, London
United Kingdom
